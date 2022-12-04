CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Plunge.

The calm before the storm: The participants take a picture together before taking the plunge.

“All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families and adults in Centre County that can’t afford some of our services.”

Participants had to raise just $75 to take the plunge, but Mitchell said many raised much more than that.

Most plungers went quickly in and out of the water, some wearing costumes and others bringing their dogs along. Mitchell said the more you raise, the more you have to plunge.

“We have a triple plunge, where if you raise a certain amount of dollars you have to go in three times,” Mitchell said. “And we were joking about the more money you raise, you actually get penalized for having to plunge three times. But it’s just really fun.”

Saturday’s temperatures reached around 50 degrees, which Mitchell said, relatively, is very mild for the plunge.

“There are many years where we’re actually breaking ice out on the pond,” Mitchell said.

“It was 20 degrees like two days ago, and now it’s kind of nice!” said Fin Turnage-Barney, who took the plunge with his friend Allie Lister, both doing so for the first time.

“My mom was like, ‘Do you guys want to go jump in this cold lake?'” Mitchell said. “And we were like, it sounds like a good time.”