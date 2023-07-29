Update: As of 4:30 p.m. power has been restored and the road has reopened.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly 2,000 people in Altoona are without power after a vehicle hit a pole along 6th Avenue.

Because of the accident, part of 6th Avenue, near the 5000 block, is closed as crews work to fix the pole. According to Penn Power, 1,608 customers are without power. Penn Power’s website says power should be restored by 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

In Altoona City, Penn Power serves 22,142 customers, meaning approximately 7.26% of customers are without power.

Information regarding the accident is currently unknown.