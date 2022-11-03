(WTAJ) — Police activity and a multiple-vehicle crash have closed a section of Route 22 just outside of New Alexandria, according to state police.

State Police said they are currently conducting an investigation in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area.

According to 511pa, Route 22 is closed both ways between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria Road.

The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene, according to WPXI in Pittsburgh.

Further details are limited at this time but the public has been advised to find an alternate route and avoid this section of Route 22.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more about this incident and keep you up to date.