CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon leaving two dead.

The shooting occurred on Broad Street around 3 p.m. Aug. 24, between two vehicles when a man in his early 20’s was shot and killed. The second vehicle reportedly fled the scene and crashed about a mile away.

The second victim/suspect was rushed to the hospital after the crash with gunshot wounds, but he was pronounced dead.

Three people reportedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said that this was a “targeted confrontation” and there is no threat to the public.

“This has got to stop. It’s time for the community to step up,” Neugebauer said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said autopsies are scheduled for Thursday and more information will soon be released.

Law enforcement is pleading for the public to come forward with any information they may have without fear of retaliation.