UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m.

According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given the fact he was a felon and had a history of violence, they believed he may have been armed. The man, whose identity has not yet been made available, also had warrants for his arrest out of Cambria County and Columbus, Ohio.

The SERT team was called to help clear out the house, and everyone got out unharmed. The department said this was not a standoff situation.

The man was taken into custody.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities are asking the public to avoid Laurel Avenue in Johnstown due to police activity.

Cambria County 911 said the police activity is on the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, located between Garfield and Sheridan Street. Police were sent to the area to execute a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

