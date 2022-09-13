ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Altoona women are behind bars after they kicked the door open into someone’s apartment and assaulted them over a child being smacked, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Amani Williams, 24, and Shea Walter, 22, both broke into a woman’s apartment on Fairway Drive and punched her up to 20 times in the face on Saturday, Sept. 10, police wrote in the affidavit.

Police were called to the apartment about a possible stabbing and when they arrived they were met by a group of people along with Williams and Walter. Police were told by the duo that when they confronted a woman in her apartment about a boy being slapped, she stabbed Williams, according to the affidavit.

When police made their way to the woman’s apartment, they saw that the door was broken open. She told police to come in and when they did they saw that she looked like she was severely beaten and her eyes were nearly swollen shut, police noted.

She reported that she had heard kids playing outside and that she told a kid to “pop” another one while they were racing. Police noted that they were told that “pop” means to slap someone.

The woman continued by saying that because of the slap, Williams and Walter then confronted her at a different apartment and an argument broke out. She then said to police that when she got back to her place she eventually found out that a large group of people were coming to her apartment, the affidavit reads.

The woman said to police that to defend herself, she stabbed knives into the wall. Not too long after, Williams then kicked open the door that was deadbolted. In order to defend herself, the woman stabbed Williams, but the knife barely punctured her before breaking, according to police.

After the duo then entered her apartment, they allegedly punched her in the face about 10 to 20 times, while she was standing against the wall.

Neither Williams or Walter could keep their stories with police consistent, and tried to blame each other for breaking the apartment door, police said.

The duo faces numerous burglary and assault charges.

Both were lodged in Blair County Prison on a $50,000 cash bail, though Walter has since posted hers. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.