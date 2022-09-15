ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report.

Troy McKee, 39, Blair County Prison

Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a truck with what looked like a baggie of meth in clear view on the center console, the affidavit shows.

McKee reportedly tried to conceal the meth when asked to hand it over but eventually complied. He was taken out of the truck and into custody. Police noted that knives and a pair of brass knuckles were also in plain view in the truck.

Risbon was said to have an outstanding warrant with the Blair County Sheriff’s office and she was taken into custody.

A K-9 unit was called and K-9 Getro reportedly alerted police to drugs in the truck. It was towed to the Logan Township Police Department.

Kayla Risbon, 38, Blair County Prison

According to the criminal complaint, later that afternoon, Blair County Sheriffs informed arresting officers that they performed a strip search on Risbon and found suspected heroin under her shirt. Deputies reported that they found more when she took her pants off and ultimately found another baggie up in her body cavity.

A search of the truck reportedly turned up two grams of suspected raw heroin, nearly 3 grams of suspected meth, brass knuckles, sandwich baggies, stamp bags, three cell phones, weed, a mushroom cap, 10 different pills including Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both Risbon and McKee are facing numerous felony drug charges with lesser related charges. they were placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.