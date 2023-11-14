ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation into an Altoona man who was accused of grooming a teenage girl for sex remains open as police believe there may be other victims.

According to the Altoona Police Department, Benjamin Havens, 56, may have solicited sex from multiple other victims in the Altoona area over several years. The department’s criminal investigations division is asking any possible victims or anyone with information about any additional victims to call Detective Heuston at (814) 949-2524.

Havens was charged in late October with felony child pornography, corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

Benjamin Havens, 56, of Altoona. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

He was accused of sending several messages to a teen on Facebook about wanting to have sex and allegedly received sexually explicit photos and videos of the underage girl.

Police noted in a criminal complaint that Havens has been known to the department from multiple prior investigations. The investigating officer also noted Havens was frequently seen with juvenile girls.

Havens is being held at the Blair County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.