ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A police chase has ended in an Altoona man seeing time behind bars on felony charges, according to police.

Altoona police said in the charges filed, that on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, 41-year-old Marchello Dodson was hitting vehicles with a white curtain rod and threatening to fight people while at the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz.

After police arrived, Dodson got in his gold Toyota Camry and officers tried to get him out of the car. Dodson took off out of the gas station lot and the officers got back into their cruiser and initiated a chase.

During the chase, Dodson broke various traffic laws such as driving through red lights. According to the criminal complaint, at one point Dodson even led police down a one-way road and almost hit multiple vehicles while speeding.

Police managed to pull Dodson over along 6th Avenue who got out of the Camry but forgot to put it in park. The car continued to hit a curb and a light pole before stopping, police said.

Dodson faces felony flight and escape, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Dodson is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2