ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after police said he was under the influence and led them on a high-speed chase while children were walking to bus stops Wednesday morning.

Hunter Plowman, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Hunter Plowman, 25, is facing charges of fleeing, DUI, having a gun and more after Altoona police tried to stop him for speeding on Beale Avenue around 8 a.m. Dec. 6.

According to the criminal complaint, police spotted a truck on Broad Avenue that was speeding and they began to follow the driver, later identified as Plowman. Police said that Plowman picked up speed while driving down an alley before getting back onto the main roads where children and parents were walking to the bus stop for school.

Plowman made his way to the area of Beale Avenue Sheetz, allegedly nearly hitting a tow truck, causing it to swerve and narrowly miss the cruiser that was chasing him. The cruiser went up an embankment and was able to keep control and continue the chase. Plowman finally pulled over on the 3600 block of Broad Avenue, the complaint reads.

After being detained, police said that Plowman admitted to having a gun in the truck he was holding for a “buddy.” According to the complaint, a revolver was found to have four live rounds and two spent casings in the chamber. Police said they also found baggies of what looked like meth along with two smoking pipes, a gun case and other live rounds and spent casings.

It was noted in the complaint that Plowman admitted to Deputy Chief Swope that he had smoked meth three hours beforehand.

The complaint reads that when Plowman was taken to UPMC for a blood draw, he admitted that he was “high” and not “thinking straight” and he was “sorry” for making the officer chase him.

Plowman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $150,000.