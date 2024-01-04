ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing a slew of charges after barricading himself in a house after a police chase in the city Wednesday evening.

Joshua Shank, 33, who had warrants for his arrest from multiple departments, was taken into custody and charged after police had to force their way into an Altoona house. They said Shank barricaded himself in after a chase through the city on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to multiple criminal complaints, Shank was allegedly using a Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen. The owner claimed they let Shank use the vehicle on New Year’s Eve and it was never returned, prompting police to put out a county-wide BOLO (Be On the Look Out).

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to the Family Dollar on East Pleasant Valley Blvd. next to Burger King for a reported theft. It was alleged that a man, later identified as Shank, had taken $300 worth of merchandise that was set up outside of the store and took off in a Highlander.

A man matching the description of Shank from the Family Dollar incident allegedly struck at Dick’s Sporting Goods a bit later and took items from the store using the same stolen Highlander. While searching for the vehicle, police said they spotted it heading towards I-99 on Frankstown Road, the complaint reads.

Police said they attempted to pull over Shank, who had a woman with him, when he got off I-99 onto 17th Street. According to the complaint, Shank started to speed up and attempted to get away, starting a chase through the city.

Shank was able to break away from police due to his increasing speed and navigation around city streets, the complaint shows. Police said they were able to find the Highlander behind Pyramid on 6th Avenue. Video footage from security cameras at a home in the area allegedly showed Shank and the woman flee from the Highlander. Shank was then seen running into 921 6th Avenue, later discovered to currently be vacant by the building’s owner.

According to the complaint, Shank locked the door and barricaded it. Police were able to make their way into the house. Using a pole camera, they said they were able to find Shank hiding in a cubby hole in the attic, surrounded by insulation.

Police said Shank came out from the hole and surrendered without incident.

According to the complaint, Shank said he knew he was wanted on multiple warrants and that’s why he fled from the traffic stop on 17th Street.

Police said they found “owe sheets” on Shank. Something typically used to keep track of money owed. Shank allegedly admitted that people would come to him for things they need/want and he would go out and steal the items in exchange for drugs.

The woman with Shank at the time was found and allegedly told police that they hit up multiple stores Wednesday afternoon. According to her account, the duo was on I-99 heading towards 17th Street when Shank became nervous about a cop car being behind them. She alleged that when the chase started, she pleaded with Shank to stop and let her out numerous times.

At this time, there are no charges against the woman and her name was withheld.

Shank, however, is facing charges of burglary, theft, fleeing, escape, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, evading police, and lesser summary charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Shank was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on a total bail amount of $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.