ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a man they said drove away from officers during an incident in July.

According to the Altoona Police Department, Kendall Geist, 32, has an active felony warrant against him. On July, 30, Geist allegedly sped away from officers in a vehicle before hitting a building.

Kendall Geist, 32, of Altoona. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Police said Geist abandoned the vehicle and then ran away on foot. He also has an active warrant through Blair County Probation and Parole.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Geist is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department directly.