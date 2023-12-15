ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Altoona are searching for a man they say is wanted for numerous sex crimes against children.

Albert “AJ” Kuklo III, 37, has an active warrant by the Altoona Police Department. According to online court documents, Kuklo faces 121 total felony and misdemeanor charges including 19 counts of statutory sexual assault of a person 11 years older, 14 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and 20 counts of rape of a child.

Albert “AJ” Kuklo III, 37, of Altoona. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Police said he was previously tipped off during a warrant service attempt at his last known location. They believe he is possibly leaving the area to go to the southern U.S. but may still be in the area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kuklo is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490 or send them a private message on Facebook.