ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing charges after allegedly taunting two teen girls before getting physical with their father and threatening to shoot him before leaving him bloody.

Creedance Port,18 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona Police were called to an apartment on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, where they took Creedance Port and James Dubanik, both 18, into custody.

According to witnesses, two teen girls left an apartment building to walk a dog when Port and Dubanik approached them and began taunting them. According to the criminal complaint, the teens told police that both men have hurt them in the past.

One of the teens went to get their father who came outside to tell Port and Dubanik to leave. Dubanik then allegedly grabbed a key from his pocket and swung at the man, hitting him in the face. A fight between the man and Dubanik ensued while one of the teens tried to keep Port from jumping in.

Port then allegedly began to pull a gun from his pocket and said he was not afraid to shoot the man. The fight between the man and Dubanik ended and the duo ran off. Police noted that when they first arrived, the man was bleeding so much that they couldn’t get a good look at the wound and AMED was called.

Port and Dubanik were found getting back to Port’s house and they were taken into custody. Police noted that the gun handle was found to be realistic looking pellet gun. According to the complaint, Port tried to run after being cuffed and was forcefully restrained.

Both men are now facing felony aggravated assault charges as well as weapon possession charges. Port is also facing numerous charges of terroristic threats, resisting, and simple assault.

Port was placed in Blair county prison with bail set at $100,000 and Dubanik at $75,000.

A photo of Dubanik was not available from Blair County Prison at this time.