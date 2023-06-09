ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are asking the public for help in identifying a person they said sent sexual messages to a minor.

According to the Altoona Police Department, the unidentified individual sent sexual messages to a minor using a fake social media account. Investigating officers believe the individual is an Altoona resident.

Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual or who recognizes him is asked to call (814) 949-2524.