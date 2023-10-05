ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after she allegedly gave drugs to another woman that resulted in her death.

Caitlyn Pingatore, 30, is facing felony charges after another woman overdosed on a pill that contained fentanyl, according to the Altoona Police Department. On Nov. 2, 2022 officers were called to an apartment on Broad Avenue for a report of a drug overdose.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman later identified as Marlana Koehle deceased on her bedroom floor. She had been found that morning by her mother.

Caitlyn Pingatore, 30, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

According to a criminal complaint, officers noted drug paraphernalia was inside the apartment. In the bedroom, they found a white substance on an end table, multiple corner-tied baggies, a blue straw that was cut and that had white residue inside, and a credit card that had residue on it. In the kitchen, officers found more residue, an EBT card that had been used to cut a pill, and a piece of the cut pill.

An autopsy was performed on Nov. 3 2022 which found that Koehle died from a multi-drug overdose, according to the complaint. Fentanyl and cocaine were listed as contributing factors in her death.

Police searched Koehle’s cellphone and found a Snapchat conversation between her and another known woman. The conversation allegedly included a photograph of two round blue pills that were stamped M 30.

On Dec. 21, 2022, forensic scientists at the PSP Greensburg Regional Laboratory analyzed the drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, the blue pill and residue found at the apartment tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

On April 6, 2023, officers spoke to the woman who had talked to Koehle over Snapchat. The woman claimed Pingatore was the one who sold them the pills. She alleged that Koehle had arranged for her to buy the pills from Pingatore.

On Sept. 21, Pingatore was apprehended by police and agreed to be interviewed, according to the complaint. When questioned by police, Pingatore allegedly admitted to having communicated with Koehle, but denied giving her any pills. Pingatore claimed she went to Koehle’s to check in on her and that she saw her do cocaine but didn’t know anything about the blue pills.

Officers then showed Pingatore a photo of the pills that was sent to Koehle through Snapchat. According to the complaint, Pingatore said she had been given the pills but decided against selling them and added her friends “don’t do pills.” She then claimed she had given the pills to the other known woman when police informed her the blue pills were found in Koehle’s apartment.

On Sept. 28, officers conducted another interview with the other known woman and asked her if Pingatore had given her the drugs. She denied having been given any pills and reiterated they were given to Pingatore by a third party to sell.

During the interview, the woman told officers that Pingatore called her cousin and allegedly said that someone snitched on her about the blue pills.

Pingatore was taken to the Blair County Prison where she was unable to post her $75,000 bail. She’s facing felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to distribute, and criminal use of a communication facility. She’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of intent to possess a controlled substance.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18.