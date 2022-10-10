CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police arrested a man that was allegedly walking around for several hours, stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

On Oct. 7, police received a report of a suspicious man, later identified as 26-year-old Aaron Findley, of Nanty Glo, that was walking with a flashlight and attempting to enter vehicles around the 200 block of Kenneth Avenue. Once in the area, police witnessed him fleeing on foot, according to charges filed.

Police found Findley in a yard at the 100 block of Hostetler Road wearing a dark jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. He then fled toward the back of the house after ignoring officers’ commands, police noted.

Findley was arrested on Rachel Street and sent to the Richland Township Police Station for questioning. There, police allege that Findley admitted to entering several unlocked cars in the surrounding area of Kenneth Avenue for the past several hours. While running from officers, he further admitted that he threw out a purse and gun that he had stolen in addition to his backpack, which had more stolen items in it, according to the affidavit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Findley was arraigned on three felony counts, including theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of a firearm. He also faces minor counts of flight to avoid apprehension and loitering at night.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 19.