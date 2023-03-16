CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale School District went on lockdown Thursday morning out of precaution, Superintendent Sean Gildea announced.

“Our campus is secure and your child is safe,” Gildea said in a statement to parents and guardians.

State Troopers reported that they were assisting Prince Gallitizin Park Rangers to track down someone who fled into the nearby woods from a traffic stop around 10 a.m. March 16.

The school, out of an abundance of caution, went into administrative lockdown, meaning all the doors were double-checked to ensure the security of the students and staff. Gildea said both armed security officers and the administrative team did a perimeter check of the campus as well.

Police were able to identify the person they were searching for and informed the school there was no threat.

In an abundance of caution, the school will have extra police on sight to ensure the safety of children during dismissal.