BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A duo was jailed in Bedford County for having police called to a motel by staff for arguing and disturbing guests, according to the charges filed by state police out of Bedford.

On Sept. 21, police originally got a 911 hang-up call at 10:52 p.m. from the Super Motel 8 in Bedford Township where David Knight, 37, and Jessica Snyder, 47, were staying, state police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police spoke to both Knight and Snyder separately and were told that the two weren’t fighting, although their stories weren’t corresponding with each other, police noted. Police spotted blood in the motel room, and Snyder told them that she slipped and hit her nose on a corner of the wall, but police reported that they could see Knight’s right fist was swollen.

After they left the motel, police said that they got another call from employees who told them that the pair were fighting outside the entrance. At about 11:25 p.m., police arrived back at the motel.

Police again then talked to Knight, and he said that when Snyder asked staff for ice, they told her they didn’t have any and she got upset. Police noted that Knight repeated that he and Snyder were drunk and that they also appeared very intoxicated.

Police spoke to the motel manager who reported that Snyder began screaming obscenities when she was told there was no ice, and that she was bothering motel guests. As Snyder was leaving the motel, she started to scream again at the manager when she overheard them talking to police.

Police said that when they were trying to take them into custody, they began resisting arrest. Knight acted as if he was having a seizure, but when he got to the hospital, personnel informed police that it was fake. As Snyder was being driven to the police station, she tried to kick out a rear window in the vehicle.

Knight faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and Snyder faces just resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Both were placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $25,000 for Knight and $20,000 for Snyder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 for them.