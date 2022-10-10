CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County.

According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a hit man over the back of the head and shoulder blades.

Police said they were dispatched to an apartment at the 500 block of North Burrows Street on Oct. 8 at 7:53 p.m. for a fight and were told that a golf club had been used.

While police were on their way to the apartment, they learned that Wright was leaving the apartment with the club. Police reported that when they arrived Wright was in the parking lot and they were able to stop him before he could leave.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke to two people that had injuries and were checked out by EMS personnel. After speaking to police, they learned that Wright hit the man with the club and a woman was shoved multiple times leaving her with injuries to her hand.

Wright faces felony aggravated assault along with multiple misdemeanor charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wright is currently out on unsecured bail set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.