CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman is behind bars after police say they found multiple drugs in her backpack and makeup bags.

Seneca Leason, 44, is facing multiple felony drug delivery charges after police pulled her over at a Rite Aid in April.

On April 28, police from the State College Police Department were monitoring a residence along 172 Sparrow Drive in Bellefonte for Leason. In March, police had completed a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant was issued for Leason.

Around 2:30 p.m. Leason got into a Mitsubishi, carrying a blue drawstring bag, along with another woman and the two headed towards Dell Street. At this point, according to the criminal complaint, Leason got out of the Mitsubishi and got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officers continued to follow Leason to a Rite Aid in Bellefonte. According to the police report, a Spring Township Patrol Officer and Pennsylvania State Police were called to assist in stopping the Jeep. Leason was arrested without incident.

Police began speaking with the driver of the Jeep, whole said he and Leason were getting something to eat. Officers questioned why they came to Rite Aid, and he replied that they stopped to get drinks using his Access card, according to court documents.

The driver of the Jeep was told that Leason was arrested for selling drugs and asked if there were any in the Jeep, to which he said he didn’t have any on him and did not know of any in the vehicle.

While interviewing Leason, she told officers there were approximately two eight-balls of cocaine, two ounces of meth and there might be heroin in the Jeep, police noted in the complaint. The driver gave police permission to search the Jeep and found the following inside, according to the police report.

IN THE JEEP A small red plastic straw containing an unknown powder on the inside of the armrest on the driver’s side door Brass knuckles

INSIDE OF THE BLUE DRAWSTRING BAG Two glass pipes A tied-off plastic bag containing 3.21 grams of cocaine a blue cell phone that belonged to Leason

INSIDE OF THE MAKEUP BAGS 12 blue glassine bags with 6 grams of fentanyl and xylazine Two tied-off plastic bags containing 103.91 grams of methamphetamine $423 in cash

INSIDE OF A BLUE ZIPLOCK BAG 7.4 grams of an unknown white powdery substance



Back at the station, Leason questioned police about what was going to happen to her. According to the criminal complaint, she allegedly told police she was doing some things for somebody and explained that during the sales she did not go to her house, she went to “him,” who she identified as Dustin Mitcheltree.

Leason continued to tell police she was getting it (drugs) as “they” (Mitcheltree) needed, according to the affidavit.

Online records a slew of drug-related felony charges were filed against Mitcheltree in March 2023.

According to the police report, Leason also was allegedly getting her drugs from a man named “Solo” who police identified as Isaiah Tilghman. Like Mitcheltree, Tilghman had a slew of charges filed against him in June 2023.

Leason continued to tell police she allegedly got drugs from Tilghman three to four times a week and sometimes would use them, according to the criminal complaint. She also allegedly told police multiple other people who she was supplying drugs to.

She’s been charged with three counts of felony drug manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs with the intent to sell, along with other misdemeanor drug charges.

She is currently behind bars in the Centre County Prison after failing to post $100 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.