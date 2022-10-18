JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man who made threats to shoot troopers and a judge while he was at the police station is now behind bars, police report.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Frank Emmell, 64, told troopers that he was going to “shoot you all” in the face and chest with a gun. He also threatened to shoot the judge and office workers, Punxsutawney police in wrote in the criminal complaint.

It was around 4:55 p.m. when troopers said they were called to Yoder’s Antique Mall off of Route 36 in Gaskill Township, for a disturbance. When they arrived, a trooper spoke to a worker who reported that Emmell was told to leave because he kept putting items on the counter to buy on a later date.

The worker told troopers they were able to get Emmell out of the store, but he asked if he could come back in to wash his hands. Emmell was denied and reportedly said he was going to punch them in the face.

Troopers found Emmell sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot right by the store, and when he told them that the workers were being disrespectful, he got out and started to walk back to the building. Troopers reportedly tried to stop Emmell, but he continued until he was tackled and arrested.

While at the police station Emmell made threats to shoot troopers with “a shotgun loaded with buckshot, then load it with a rifle slug and shoot you right in the chest,” police wrote in the complaint.

Emmell also said he was going to “the judge’s office and shoot him along with all the secretaries,” police wrote.

Troopers said that Emmell also punched an officer while he was having his handcuffs adjusted because he complained of being uncomfortable. When Emmell was in the back of a cruiser being taken to county jail he managed to spit on a trooper.

Emmell faces felony aggravated assault charges as well as misdemeanor harassment, simple assault, and resisting arrest charges.

Emmell is currently lodged in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $25,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 10.