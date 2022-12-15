CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police.

On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their driveway. They said the front door was smashed, and a man, later identified as 49-year-old Larry Ricketts, of Coalport, was inside the house.

The homeowners told troopers that Ricketts claimed to be a federal agent and then “left peacefully” but stole a shotgun and money.

State police found Ricketts later that night and took him to the Clearfield County Jail, and charges are to be filed.