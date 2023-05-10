CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people from Cambria County are accused of breaking in and stealing multiple appliances from an apartment of someone who is in prison.

Tyler Baker, 23, and Sierra Jim 28, of Northern Cambria are accused of breaking into an apartment to steal appliances and other items, according to a police report from the Northern Cambria Borough Police Department. Officers were called to an apartment complex in Cherry Ridge on Friday, May 5 after the manager reported that one of the apartments had been broken into.

The manager told police that the apartment was locked and secured as the tenant was in prison at the time, but that it had been broken into, according to the criminal complaint. The manager turned over footage from security cameras to police which allegedly showed Baker and Jim breaking in multiple times.

Here is what was reportedly stolen:

Two window air conditioners: valued at $425.00 each

A small deepfreeze: valued at $700.00

Miscellaneous other items: The manager is waiting for a full inventory from the tenant

Baker and Jim gained entry into the apartment by breaking a window, according to the criminal complaint. The window was valued at $500.00.

Police watched three separate videos of Jim and Baker breaking into the apartment from Thursday, May 4, to Monday, May 8, according to the complaint.

Baker and Jim are facing multiple felony charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. They are also facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Baker and Jim are in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of their $60,000 and $25,000 bail respectfully.

They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.