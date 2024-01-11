CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Two men are facing charges after allegedly using credit cards they stole during a vehicle break-in.

Ty Davis, 28, who police noted had no fixed address and Zachary Hamilton, 33, of Sipesville are both accused of stealing items and then racking up over $1,100 in purchases, according to a report from the Richland Township Police Department.

Ty Davis – Cambria County Prison

On Thursday, Jan. 4 police were called to Juliana Lane for a report that someone had broken into and stolen items from a vehicle overnight. They reported that credit cards, a wallet and several keys had been stolen. The victim’s account showed that $1,130.59 in unauthorized purchases had been made on the cards, according to the police report.

The transactions were reported at Walmart, Sheetz, Ross and AT&T. Officers went to the Walmart where the transactions were recorded and were given photographs of two male suspects, later identified as Davis and Hamilton, according to the complaint.

On Friday, Jan. 5 officers received a call from a Walmart associate who reported that Davis and Hamilton were back in the store and were currently in the electronics department. Police then went to the store and arrested Davis and Hamilton.

Zachary Hamilton – Cambria County Prison

In an interview with police, Davis allegedly denied using the cards and stated that Hamilton had asked him to hold onto them.

Hamilton was found with two receipts from Jan. 4, that were completed with the victim’s stolen credit card, according to the criminal complaint. Police also said Hamilton had an iPad that was purchased using the victim’s account.

In a backpack belonging to Hamilton, police found a snap-on key that belonged to the victim along with several stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl. According to the police report, Hamilton denied using the victim’s credit/debit card but allegedly admitted that the heroin and fentanyl were his.

Davis and Hamilton are in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10% of $150,000 respectively. Davis is facing a felony charge of criminal conspiracy of access device fraud and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Hamilton is facing a felony charge of criminal conspiracy of access device fraud and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and intent to possess a controlled substance.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 17.