STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say stole from a Skills machine.

On Sept. 30, police say the picture man and woman were involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street.

Police are asking anyone who might have information regarding the theft to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip.