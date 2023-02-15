Williams was found guilty during her trial for her involvement in the death of her husband.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County woman is accused of stealing over $60,000 from her elderly father’s bank account.

Carol Sumner, 52, of Bellefonte, is accused of using the money to help pay other people’s bills, like a $4,800 one from a phone company, from other states like Tennessee and California, according to a criminal complaint by Spring Township police.

Police also noted in the complaint that in September 2021, they were given a copy of a California police report about an investigation into a scam network that Sumner was tied to. In the report she admitted to sending cash to people from the internet, and thought one person she sent money to was the famous actor Kevin Costner.

Suspicion was raised about the missing funds when a sibling noticed large withdrawals after she was looking at the bank account statements on Jan. 12, police said. One of the transactions was in March 2021 for $38,000 that was sent to Sumner’s Cash app account.

Police were able get bank statements and saw that Sumner was stealing from the accounts for years, from June 2020 up until December 2022, the complaint reads. Police said there is a “drastic” difference from when Sumner had access to the bank accounts and when she did not.

Police determined that more than $65,000 was stolen from the bank account during that time by looking at the statements, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police learned of a deposit of $34,000 that Sumner asked her father to do because she needed help to “get some money that she is owed,” the complaint reads. Later when Sumner was being questioned, she admitted that her father has no idea what he was signing and that some of the stolen money was sent to Africa, California and Tennessee.

Sumner would say “just tell them I am guilty” when she was caught lying about the withdrawals while she was being questioned by police at a State College Walmart, according to the criminal complaint. She said, “I had no money, I had to do something,” and that she was in a “bad spot” with the California scammers, police said.

During their conversation at the store, Sumner got a text from “Kevin Costner,” and when police asked her about it, she showed them text messages that included a picture of the officer, police said.

Sumner faces numerous felony charges of financial exploitation of older adult or care

dependent person, theft by deception, criminal use of a communication facility, and accessing device that is not authorized.

Sumner is our on unsecured bail set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is for Feb. 22.