CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police chase that began in Clearfield came to a crashing halt on I-99 near Bellefonte.

The chase began when police said they tried to stop a black SUV for a traffic violation on I-80 in Clearfield just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The chase carried onto I-99 in Centre County.

State police were able to use a spike strip which caused the driver to lose control and crash on the side of I-99 North — just north of the Bellefonte exit.

The driver is in custody, but police said they aren’t sure who they are or why they ran as of this writing. It was also stated that the SUV they were driving had temporary plates.