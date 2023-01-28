CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report.

Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at 7:43 p.m., according to the charges filed.

When Yastko showed up at the station for his fingerprinting, an officer went to bring him inside where he claimed he noticed signs of Yastko being intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint. While Yastko was being fingerprinted, another officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol.

Once police finished up Yastko’s fingerprinting an officer took him to the garage to test how intoxicated he was, while the kid was left with a different policeman.

As he was being escorted to the garage, Yastko repeatedly asked if “I’m going to jail tonight,” the complaint reads. Police noted that Yastko admitted he was on parole and although he did not specify from what, Yastko was charged with DUI a couple of months before.

Once inside the garage, Yastko was asked when was the last time he drank but he tried to say that it was at 10 a.m. and then 11 a.m. when asked again, however a breath test he performed read as .31, police noted in the charges filed. In Pennsylvania, anything over a .08 is over the legal limit.

Police asked Yastko if there was anyone who could look after the child, and he informed them a relative was to pick them up if Yastko was jailed, the charges filed note. Police said the relative did come and took custody of them.

Police began performing sobriety tests on Yastko, in which he repeatedly said he wanted to be taken to jail because he was drunk, police said. Once Yastko became argumentative, police decided to stop testing him.

Police then went to take him to the hospital for a blood draw, where he said about “20 times that he was drunk and just to take him to jail,” police noted in the charges filed.

Yastko faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge of DUI.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Yastko was lodged in Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.