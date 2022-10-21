UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University Police are asking the community to avoid attending an upcoming event on campus featuring the founder of the far-right group, Proud Boys.

According to a campus police release from Oct. 20, a mass email was sent out that included false and harmful information related to the controversial event scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.

The event is being held by the non-profit student organization, Uncensored America. They have drawn heavy criticism for hosting the upcoming comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, and conservative media contributor, Alex Stein.

University police and public safety officials are recommending that community members avoid the event, as non-engagement in these kinds of situations where a speaker attempts to create outrage is an effective way to avoid confrontations. It will also help to refrain from giving any unnecessary attention to those specific individuals.

“Many of the provocateurs who gain a platform for their denigrating rhetoric have their causes amplified by angry protests from those in our community who deplore their behavior and speech. These angry clashes only serve to advance the goals of these individuals and the vile ideas they represent,” the press release also stated.

As it is a student-sponsored event, police will be on campus as a precaution to ensure the safety of all individuals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

At this time, law enforcement is not aware of any credible threats of violence related to this event, but anyone with information on specific threats is asked to contact University Police and Public Safety by calling 814-863-1111 or dialing 911 in an emergency.