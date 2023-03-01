ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were arrested after law enforcement swept Altoona searching for individuals with warrants.

The Altoona Police Department along with the Blair County Drug Task Force and the PA Office of the Attorney General performed a detail in the city and in Logan Township.

Among those arrested was Codie Sinai, 32, of Altoona who police said was found with an outstanding probation warrant behind the Kettle Inn Bar along Kettle Street.

Codie Sinai, 32, of Altoona. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

According to Altoona police, methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on Sinai. A search warrant was later executed on his truck where 5 grams of suspected fentanyl and more methamphetamine were found. During an initial search of his truck, officers found a large quantity of packaging material, a scale and almost $9,000.

Sinai was placed in the Blair County Prison where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of possession with Intent to deliver and other drug-related charges.

The following people were also arrested during the law enforcement detail: