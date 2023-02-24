ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drugs that were in the reach of a toddler in an Elk County apartment has led to an arrest, police report.

Heather Watson, 28, of Johnsonburg, endangered her child by leaving out methamphetamine that the 2-year-old child could have easily gotten into, according to the charges filed by borough police.

The drugs and paraphernalia were found after police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 18 at an apartment off of Spruce Street. Watson answered the door after officers knocked and she allegedly appeared to be under the influence because she was “very lethargic and slurred her words,” police said.

Inside the kitchen, on a table, officers found numerous items of drug paraphernalia such as razor blades and butane torches, along with a bag of pills and another bag of meth that Watson’s child could have easily accessed, police said.

Police noted in the charges filed that the drugs could “cause death or serious bodily injury if consumed by a child.”

Watson faces a felony charge of endangering welfare of children by a parent or guardian. She’s currently lodged in Elk County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.