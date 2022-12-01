STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was charged with biting a security officer’s finger while he was publicly intoxicated, according to State College police.

It was right before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 when an officer noticed Timothy Rossetti, 21, of Carbondale “staggering” along the 800 block of University Drive, according to the charges filed.

Rossetti tried to get into the driver’s side of a pickup truck, but it was locked so he proceeded to walk towards the McQuaide Blakso Attorneys at Law Building and was found inside by police.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer went to talk with Rossetti and noticed he was “visibly intoxicated”, had a strong alcoholic smell, had no shoes on and was confused as to where he was.

Rossetti was asked if how much he drank to which he said “clearly not enough,” police noted. When asked if he knew where he was, Rossetti reportedly said “here.”

Medical personnel were called to evaluate Rossetti and reported that he was fine to be released to a relative, but afterwards, he got angry he started yelling and cursing. Then Rossetti was placed in handcuffs and driven to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

While at the hospital, Rossetti was yelling in the emergency room and was aggressive, so he needed to be restrained. A security officer came over to help and that’s when Rossetti bit the guard’s finger, the affidavit reads.

Rossetti faces charges of felony aggravated assault attempt to cause or causes bodily injury, misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and simple assault, along with public drunkenness and harassment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rossetti is out on unsecured bail set at $32,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.