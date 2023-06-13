DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police were searching for a stolen dump truck, only to find out it was returned the next day to the Warsaw Township Municipal Building.

Dennis Dinger, 40 (Jefferson County Prison)

Court documents show that 40-year-old Dennis Dinger is facing charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after police said he took the dump truck along with various tools and returned them the next morning.

State police out of DuBois were called to the Warsaw Township building early in the morning on June 8 after employees and their boss found a dump truck was missing while another one was in the garage and left running.

According to the criminal complaint, a man later identified as Dinger had broken in through a man door and left the office in disarray — including leaving behind an empty box of Lemon Drop Girl Scout cookies — before making off with one of the dump trucks, a chainsaw, and other landscape equipment.

During the investigation, state police said they were called back to the township building around 11:30 a.m. June 9 because a secretary had arrived to find the truck back in the garage where it was taken from.

Troopers noted in the complaint that an anonymous tip led them to the home of Dinger where he allegedly had the truck parked at his home during the day.

According to court documents, police spoke with Dinger who allegedly almost immediately admitted to taking the truck. A state trooper had to stop Dinger from speaking until he was read his Miranda rights and was recorded on video, the complaint shows.

Dinger allegedly admitted to walking by the building around 1 a.m. on the 8th and noticed a door was left slightly opened and he went in. According to his account, he put the tools in the bed of the truck, took a credit card from the office and put it into the truck’s dashboard CD player, then drove off, leaving the second truck running because the keys were in that one too.

Dinger was placed in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $60,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.