BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man and woman are in prison after they after being robbed two Blair County stores at gunpoint.

Joseph Mazza, 29, and Amber Herren, 25, both of DuBois are facing felony charges stemming from robbing a Dollar General and Unique Tobacco & Convenience, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police out of Hollidaysburg. On Monday, July 10 at 9:23 a.m. officers were called to the Dollar General store for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Before this, a BOLO had been issued for a black Nissan Pathfinder that was believed to be the vehicle involved in a 7 a.m. robbery, according to the criminal complaint. A white man and woman, later identified as Mazza and Herren, were said to be the ones involved.

Video surveillance from the first robber caught Mazza, wearing a Pittsburgh Pirate baseball hat, a black bandana, a long black shirt and blue jeans. According to the clerk, Herren entered first and purchased a Pepsi before Mazza entered the store carrying a pistol. Mazza then allegedly told her to give him all the money in the store. She also stated that he threatened to kill her. Mazza was given approximately $1,975.52 in cash before he fled.

Officers were then called to the Dollar General on Route 350 (Tyrone Pike) near Bald Eagle at 9:23 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, at 9:05 a.m. Herren arrived at the Dollar General store and purchased some small items with a one-hundred-dollar bill before exiting and getting back into the black Nissan Pathfinder. Once she was back in the vehicle Mazza then entered, robbed and then fled the store.

Investigators confirmed that both robberies were committed by Mazza and Herren and then located a vehicle that matched the description of a black Nissan Pathfinder.

PSP conducted a traffic stop on Route 322 near Port Matilda and took both Mazza and Herren into custody. According to the criminal complaint, a 1-month-old baby was also inside the vehicle. Both occupants had on the same clothing that video surveillance caught them wearing during the robberies.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers found a Remington single stack pistol that was loaded in a diaper bag, $5,585 in cash, two black bandanas, black Mechanix brand gloves and receipts from the stores that they had robbed.

Mazza previously plead guilty to burglary and robbery in 2011 and 2015 as well as charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint. He did not have a permit to carry a gun.

Mazza is facing felony charges of robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and possessing a firearm alongside misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault. He is Blair County Prison with bail denied him being an “extreme risk to community safety and violent criminal history.”

Herren is facing felony charges of robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to commit robbery alongside misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property, theft and receiving stolen property. She is in Blair County Prison after being unable to post 10% of her $50,000 bail.

The both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.