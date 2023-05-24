CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An employee of a State College gas station helped a man to steal thousands of dollars from the business, police said.

Chris Slater, 53, and Seneca Leason, 43, both of Bellefonte, are facing charges for working together to steal over $6,000 from the Unimart along South Atherton in August, according to the charges filed by borough police.

Leason was an overnight cashier who allegedly put in a false report to 911, police said.

In her story to police, Leason claimed she went to the restroom while Slater was playing the Skills machine around 4:30 a.m. and heard loud banging. When she got out, she saw the machine was forced open and called 911, according to the criminal complaint.

Almost $6,000 in cash deposits along with $1,000 in quarters, and more than $1,000 in electronics that included the security camera system, a computer and monitors was stolen from the security office.

The electronics and cash in the gas station’s rear security office would only be known to someone who works for the business, police were told by the owner, according to the complaint.

Although the electronics were stolen, police learned there was another recording device that the duo didn’t know about.

On the recording, police were able to see how the duo pulled off the theft. Slater stole the electronics from the security office that he pried open, put them in trash bags and took them to a dumpster across from the Unimart, while Leason would change the bags and wait outside, according to the complaint.

The duo is seen on recording talking to each other multiple times, and even at one point looking at the dome camera as if they were talking about what to do with it.

It was noted in the complaint that it costs $14,500 to replace the Skills machine that Slater also forced open.

Slater faces numerous felony charges of burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and he also faces misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and possessing an instrument of crime with intent to use it.

Leason faces multiple felony charges of conspiracy and a misdemeanor charge of false reports.

Both are locked up in Centre County Prison, while Leason’s bail is set at 1% of $82,500 and Slater’s is 1% of $180,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.