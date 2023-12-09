HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local police department filled up one of their vehicles on Saturday with toys to help spread some holiday cheer in their community.

The Huntingdon Borough Police Department hosted Operation: Fill a Cruiser to benefit Toys for Tots. A patrol vehicle was stationed outside the borough building and an officer was available to assist donors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These donations of new, unwrapped toys will go to children in the community who are in need this holiday season and will be delivered through Toys for Tots of Huntingdon.

Chief of Police Charles Streightiff had to unload the car multiple times. He said it’s been the best Christmas gift he’s received.

“The best interest of our children is important not only in our borough but also throughout Huntingdon County and beyond. Therefore, it brings me great joy to be able to provide opportunities for those who may not have the same access as others. It is important to ensure that everyone shares in the magic of the Christmas season,” Streightiff said.

Due to the event’s success, the chief plans to make it an annual tradition moving forward.

For questions, contact Chief Streightiff by phone at 814-643-3960 or by email at huntingdonpdcstreightiff@gmail.com