SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify two men accused of trying to steal prepaid cards at several stores, the latest being Family Dollar in Boswell Borough.

The Boswell Borough Police Department along with Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men that were involved in an “incident” at Family Dollar, the department wrote on Facebook. This isn’t the first incident they are accused of, either.

Photo via Boswell Borough PD Photo via Boswell Borough PD

Police said the men will scope out stores before attempting to steal prepaid cards. They will load the cards, and in the process, ask for a pack of cigarettes. They’ll then reach around to hit the cash out on the screen and then take off.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information on the identity of the men can reach out to the Boswell Borough Police Department at 814-629-7255 or state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.