BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to lure a 7-year-old behind a dumpster in Everett.

According to State Police out of Bedford, the possible luring happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the area of N. Spring Street and E. 4th Street in Everett Borough.

A 7-year-old told police that a man was trying to get her to go behind a dumpster by offering her candy. She said she became scared and was able to run away. The man was reportedly seen fleeing the area heading east toward Water Street in the borough.

The man was described as being white, middle-aged, tall and skinny. he had semi-short blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt with dark blue shorts.

State police are asking anyone who might have security footage in the area and happened to catch the described man — or have any other information — to call them at 814-623-6133 or the Everett Borough Police Department at 814-652-2312.