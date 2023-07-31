ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after shots were fired into an Altoona home overnight on July 30.

Logan Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help with the investigation after shots were fired on Davis Road at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They said that three .9mm rounds were fired from a handgun from an unknown vehicle, striking a nearby house next to the living room window.

Officers said they canvassed the area and recovered the three shell casings along with one slug that was pulled from the side of the house.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have caught something on a security camera, is asked to call Logan Township police at 814-949-3364 with incident number 2023-6069