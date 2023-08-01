HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for more information after four people in ski masks attacked a 17-year-old in their home Sunday night.

State police out of Huntingdon were called to a home on South 12th Street in Huntingdon (Smithfield Township). According to the police report, four males in ski masks broke into the home Sunday night, July 30, at around 10:30 p.m.

Once inside, police said the four attacked a 17-year-old who lived in the house before fleeing the area and heading east.

Anyone who has information or may have captured something on a security camera is asked to call Trooper Sather with PSP out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.