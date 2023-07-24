CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking the public for information after finding the doors of a Unimart smashed out in Clearfield County.

Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to the Hyde Unimart on Washington Avenue for an alarm at around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

While details are limited, police did report that they arrived at the Unimart to find the front doors smashed and items taken from inside.

The Clearfield Regional Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department at 814-765-1647.