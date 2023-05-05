HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — (WTAJ) State police are looking for answers after a truck was reported stolen only to be found disassembled.

State police are investigating after a 1980 Chevy Silverado was stolen in Cromwell Township sometime in April and was found disassembled in pieces.

It was reported that the theft happened on Hill Valley Road sometime between April 1 and April 26. Troopers report that the yellow 80s truck was later found disassembled.

State police say this stolen vehicle is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.