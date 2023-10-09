CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a minor claimed a man tried to get her in his car at Aaronsburg Park on Thursday.

According to the police report, the young girl was at the park in Haines Township Thursday, Oct. 5 around 4:30 p.m. when she said a man approached and told her to “get in the car.”

The man was described as driving a red 4-door sedan with brown hair and blue-framed glasses. The girl told police he had a brown and grey mustache and goatee and appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545 to speak with Trooper Myers.