ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a disturbance turned into multiple shots fired at an Altoona apartment complex.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. Sunday, March 26, to Evergreen Manors on 60th Street. Initial calls were for a disturbance, according to Allegheny Township Police.

While responding to the call, police said dispatchers relayed that multiple calls came in for shots fired at the location.

Police said they arrived to find a vehicle had been shot multiple times, but the suspect(s) was already gone.

No injuries were reported.

Allegheny Township police ask that anyone with information about the incident call (814) 695-3333 and reference incident number 2023-954.