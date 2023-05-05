Correction: It was previously reported incorrectly that the truck was found disassembled, however, the truck was already disassembled at a local body shop prior to being stolen.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — (WTAJ) State police are looking for information after a truck was reported stolen from a body shop in Cromwell Township.

According to a police report, the theft happened on Hill Valley Road sometime between April 1 and April 26. Troopers report that the yellow 1980 Chevy Silverado truck was disassembled at the body shop, at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.