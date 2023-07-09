CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in their cell.

According to Clearfield County officials, while doing normal rounds, a corrections officer found an inmate who appeared to be asleep while sitting up in their bunk around 2:30 a.m. on July 8. The officer attempted to speak with the inmate, but there was no response. The officer entered the cell, discovered the inmate was not breathing and attempted life-saving techniques.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and also attempted to save the inmate, but were unsuccessful. The coroner arrived on scene and declared the inmate deceased at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Clearfield Regional Police are now actively investigating the inmate’s cause of death. Until the investigation is completed, no additional information will be released.