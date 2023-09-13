STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State University student was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a vehicle driven by another PSU student, according to the State College Police Department.

Police said that around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 a 20-year-old Penn State international student was traveling in the westbound lane of East Park Avenue when their vehicle crossed through the oncoming travel lane, leaving the roadway. The vehicle then hit a 25-year-old woman jogging on the sidewalk, who was also an international student at Penn State.

The woman was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center and then to UPMC Altoona, but succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

State College police do not believe alcohol or drug use is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police are investigating the crash and are urging anyone who may have video, might have witnessed or may have relevant information on the incident to contact the department at 814-234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.