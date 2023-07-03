BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Greenfield Township are investigating multiple incidents they say are all connected and involve several potential suspects.

The incidents include a welfare check of a child, arson and a report of shots fired which all occurred over the past three days, according to Greenfield Township Police Chief Ronald Sharkey.

Police were first sent to a home at 420 Hilltop Road in Claysburg on Friday, June 30 to assist Blair County Children, Youth & Families with a welfare check of a child. Caseworkers and police arrived at the home and found trash and debris in the yard and noticed the front porch was falling off the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said conditions at the home were deplorable having a strong odor of animal feces and a lot of trash inside. Police charged Angel Brown, 37 and Bradley Hetrick, 35 with felony child endangerment.

Brown was taken to the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $25,000 bail. Hetrick was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger and was released after posting his $25,000 bail.

Police were sent back to 420 Hilltop Road on Saturday, July 1 at 10:43 p.m. after a fire was reported. The fire destroyed the home, according to a crew at the scene.

Chief Sharkey said an investigation of the fire led police to believe it was set intentionally and they began working on several leads.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Less than 24 hours after the fire, police were sent to Chappell Lane in Greenfield Township at 5:34 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. According to Chief Sharkey, a further investigation found the fire and shots fired incident were connected.

Both incidents remain under investigation and police are looking into several suspects.