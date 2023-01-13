CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized.

Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30.

During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into the store and tried to pry open cash registers before they were able to make off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone that noticed suspicious activity in the area around the time is asked to contact police at 1-800-479-0050.